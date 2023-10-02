Paris Olympics Needs to Fill 16,000 Jobs

The 2024 Paris Olympics are looking for people to fill 16,000 jobs for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games set to take place in the City of Light.

Over one-third of the jobs are through Sodexo Live, a catering company which is planning a number of food venues for the Olympics as well as what they are calling the world’s largest restaurant. All total there are about 50 companies working to fill the open Summer Paris Olympics positions.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and the Paralympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024. This is the largest event ever organized in France.