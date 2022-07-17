Panic in Italy but never in coffee bars over an Espresso & Prosecco

It wasn’t until I tasted Prosecco from Nino Franco that I finally understood why there is a buzz about DOCG Prosecco Superiore. Prosecco @ the Grand Cru Level

I have sipped my way through many glasses of Prosecco; a few were interesting, some were acceptable, and many were horrible, earning them a pop-wine image. It was not until I had the pleasure (and privilege) to taste Prosecco from Nino Franco that I finally understood why there is such a buzz about DOCG Prosecco Superiore.

In general, as the production of Prosecco has increased to meet demand, the quality of the palate experience has declined. What passed for Prosecco at supermarket wine departments and served in glasses at local bars are frequently poor clones of what was, in earlier times, a wine that proudly stood at the top of the sparkling wine pyramid.

Not All Prosecco’s Are Created Equal

There is a complex interaction between environmental and human factors that influence the growth and production of the Glera grape, and there is a distinct correlation between a wine and its terroir. The interaction includes the meso and microclimate, the soil, the grapevine planting density, the trellising system, the yield of the vineyard, and the vine water status in the summer- all leading to unique combinations of grape maturity, acidity, and aroma that ultimately influences the sensory properties of the wines produced.

DOC or DOCG? Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize the differences in terroir and production, and this information can be used as markers to identify the significant quality divide between Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG (Controlled and Guaranteed Denomination of Origin), and “ordinary/regular” DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata). The DOCG area is dominated by the steep hillside, has a stricter production protocol, and the quality of each batch is compulsorily checked by a tasting commission before commercialization; all these tasks create a significant difference.

In addition, the UNESCO designation has helped to separate ordinary Proseccos from extraordinary Prosecco. However, Proseccos that dominate the market are produced from flatland vineyards that comprise the DOC Prosecco area representing approximately 80 percent of the region’s overall production.

Prosecco as a Brand

Twenty years ago, Prosecco was virtually unknown outside of Italy and considered inferior to other sparkling wines.

The Prosecco miracle was born from the reintroduction of the geographic origin concept that was threatened by the 2008 European Union reform, which created new wine categories. In addition, labeling and oenological practices were liberalized, and planting rights and market support measures were abolished. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) created a vine-planting authorization system. In light of these and other new regulations, and in order to protect the Prosecco brand, the village of Prosecco was “discovered” and, although it was located far from the original core area of Prosecco production, it provided a vector for a large expansion of Prosecco viticulture and wine production, issuing the birth of an export bubble.

The expansion, supported by key institutions, regulators, and the regional political elite, put pressure on nature and landscapes inciting local protests against indiscriminate agrochemical spraying. In 2019 Conegliano Valdobbiadene became Italy’s 44th D.O.C.G., and 43 single vineyards were identified, with each corresponding to a specific hillside known for its distinct signature of wines following strict standards of production: lower yields, hand-harvested, vintage-dated.

Although the industry claims to be addressing sustainability challenges, there are conflicts and tensions among the producers, growers, and local citizens.

The Prosecco expansion does not address the hidden costs associated with agro-food value chains and conflicts, as commodity expansion is often linked to the appropriation of nature, landscapes, and territories and to the ability of a business to hide the social, health, and environmental costs of production.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News