Panic and Confusion: Strong Earthquake Rocks Istanbul

Türkiye’s quake follows a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the vicinity of Fry, Greece, early on Wednesday morning.

Strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye today, shaking the capital city of Ankara.

The earthquake happened at 3:46 PM local time in the Kulu district of Konya province, as reported by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD).

The tremor was also felt in adjacent provinces. Ankara’s Mayor Mansur Yavas verified that the quake was experienced in the capital, stating that authorities are ‘carefully observing the situation.’

Türkiye’s quake follows a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the vicinity of Fry, Greece, early on Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake took place at 1:51 a.m. local time, with a depth of 78 kilometers.

Tremors were experienced as far away as Cairo, Egypt, and also in Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan.

Due to the magnitude of the tremor, which had its epicenter in the sea off Greece’s southeastern coast, local authorities issued a tsunami warning as a precautionary measure.