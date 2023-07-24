Panache Cruises Launches in USA

British travel company, Panache Cruises, is bringing its concept of the ‘Cruise Connoisseur’ to the US market for the first time. From the first point of contact, each new customer is assigned a personal Cruise Connoisseur to provide a unique and exceptional ‘nothing is too much trouble service.’

Based in Austin (Texas), Panache Cruises launches in the US with offerings from Regent Seven Seas, Silversea, Seabourn, Explora Journeys, Oceania Cruises and Azamara.

Due to Panache Cruises’ extensive partnerships in Europe, itineraries will soon follow from other luxury cruise lines that operate within the river, yacht and expedition sectors.