Pan Pacific Parkroyal Service Suites Hanoi is Open

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi is open. PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi is the Group’s third property in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s robust economic momentum, with GDP growth reaching 7.09% in 2024, was accompanied by a strong tourism rebound, which saw 17.6 million international arrivals, with a target of 22 million set for 2025. The increasing presence of multinational companies, coupled with rapid urbanisation in key cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, has accelerated the need for flexible, long-stay living options. This appeals to both long-stay business travelers and families.

According to a report by Savills, the average occupancy rate for serviced apartments in Hanoi reached 86% in the first quarter of 2025, a 4% increase from the previous year, while average rental rates rose by 5% year-over-year.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group, that operates the Vietnam property is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites comprising three brands – Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and Europe.

