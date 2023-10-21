Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile

The Opening Ceremony of the Pan American Games, the largest-ever sporting event in Chile’s and South America’s history, was a magnificent 3-hours showcase of the country.

The Opening Ceremony 2023 was conceived around the concept of ‘The land and its people’, the relationship that every human being has with the place of their origin, and the evolution towards something better.

The show’s creator, Balich Wonder Studio, has developed a creativity forged together with the best talents from Chile.

The 2023 Pan American Games Opening Ceremony was witnessed by 50,000 spectators, 4,100 athletes from 41 countries and 650 million viewers across America.