Pamper your pup on National Dog Day with a Mexican vacation

As cherished members of the family, pets deserve a vacation, too. Treating Fido to a trip is the best way to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26. For this fun holiday or any time of year, Pierre Mundo Imperial welcomes canine guests to Acapulco with the Dog-Friendly program.

At Pierre Mundo Imperial, beds, a relaxation kit, and a food menu are just a few amenities available for man’s best friend. The hotel offers dedicated amenities and open spaces just for furry friends. Whether guests are seeking to truly pamper their pups in beachside paradise, or bring their pets along for a business trip, Mundo Imperial caters to furry guests from check-in to check-out.

“Our guests are increasingly looking to bring the whole family along on their travels. We love to offer the classic Mundo Imperial experience to even the smallest guests,” said Mundo Imperial managing director Seyed Rezvani.

Upon arrival, dogs receive a guest wristband attached to their collar, while their room is outfitted with a bed, bowls, and a relaxation kit featuring a surprise gift. The hotel also places bowls of water at different points throughout the property so dogs can be refreshed wherever they are onsite. Guests will also receive a dedicated beach towel especially for use by pets at the property’s expansive pools, while designated dog-friendly rooms feature a doggie-door facing green space and just steps from the resort’s serene Revolcadero Beach. The resort also features a special “do not disturb” door hanger to notify housekeeping of the presence of a pet. Pups and their owners alike can dine in the Mexican breeze with a dog-friendly menu, featuring entrees like a fruit plate, veggie plate, chicken breast, and salmon. Dog weight is limited to 20 lbs. Guests will be charged a fee of $50 USD per dog per night.

In addition to Pierre Mundo Imperial, each of Mundo Imperial’s four properties, including Princess Mundo Imperial, Palacio Mundo Imperial, and Wayam Mundo Imperial, are dog-friendly.