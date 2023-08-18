Palm Springs Air Museum’s Creative Team

LucasFilms’ Artist Steve Anderson is now the Official Artist for the Palm Springs Air Museum (PSAM)

Mr. Anderson, who did all 11 Star Wars films, will create the official 2024 Honoree portraits for the Palm Springs Air Museum’s February 10, 2024 Gala.

The 2024 theme is “Top Secret — Heroes of Modern Tech.” The annual gala is the Palm Springs Air Museum’s largest fundraiser.

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 73 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the new F-117 Stealth Fighter inside