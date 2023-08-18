Cultural Travel News Newsletter Short News USA Travel News

Palm Springs Air Museum’s Creative Team

Add Comment
22 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

LucasFilms’ Artist Steve Anderson is now the Official Artist for the Palm Springs Air Museum (PSAM)

Mr. Anderson, who did all 11 Star Wars films, will create the official 2024 Honoree portraits for the Palm Springs Air Museum’s February 10, 2024 Gala. 

The 2024 theme is “Top Secret — Heroes of Modern Tech.”  The annual gala is the Palm Springs Air Museum’s largest fundraiser. 

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 73 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the new F-117 Stealth Fighter inside 

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly