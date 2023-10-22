NewsBrief Destination News eTurboNews | eTN France Travel Safer Travel Short News Terror Attack Update

Palace of Versailles Evacuated Again!

27 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Palace of Versailles, Palace of Versailles Evacuated Again!, eTurboNews | eTN
Written by Binayak Karki

The Palace of Versailles in France was evacuated due to a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. This was the sixth such evacuation in a week, causing concern among tourists, local officials, and the tourism sector.

The increased security measures are a response to recent events, including a fatal stabbing by an individual claiming ties to the Islamic State extremist group and heightened security concerns due to conflicts in the Middle East.

The false bomb threats have also targeted the Louvre Museum and regional airports. The Palace of Versailles eventually reopened after security checks.

Visitors were left to take selfies in the rain outside the palace while waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

