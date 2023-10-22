Palace of Versailles Evacuated Again!

The Palace of Versailles in France was evacuated due to a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. This was the sixth such evacuation in a week, causing concern among tourists, local officials, and the tourism sector.

The increased security measures are a response to recent events, including a fatal stabbing by an individual claiming ties to the Islamic State extremist group and heightened security concerns due to conflicts in the Middle East.

The false bomb threats have also targeted the Louvre Museum and regional airports. The Palace of Versailles eventually reopened after security checks.

Visitors were left to take selfies in the rain outside the palace while waiting for the situation to be resolved.