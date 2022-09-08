Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Palace Hotel Tokyo Launches 10th Anniversary Stay Package

2 hours ago
by editor
As the land of the rising sun looks forward to a new dawn in travel, one of the country’s leading luxury hotels is preparing to welcome back international travelers. To mark its 10th  anniversary year, Palace Hotel Tokyo is launching a new, celebration-worthy stay experience and inviting guests to celebrate, too.

