Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco, Named Winner in the 2025 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence

Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of the Historic Hotels of America ® Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel, an honor that was announced October 30 at the 2025 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala.

The designation of 2025 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence Winner is conferred to the hotel by Historic Hotels of America, an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts in the United States that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

Each year, Historic Hotels of America honors and celebrates the most exemplary historic hotels, hoteliers, and leadership practices through this exclusive awards program. The Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence are presented to historic hotels and hoteliers demonstrating innovative leadership, stewardship, and contribution to furthering the recognition, preservation, and celebration of these preeminent historic hotels and their histories. Fifteen historic hotels received this recognition from Historic Hotels of America in 2025.

The award recipients were announced on the evening of October 30 in front of an audience of owners, general managers, senior decision-makers, and guests representing many of the finest historic hotels from around the world. The event was hosted at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel (1924) in Seattle, Washington, USA. The awards ceremony was the final event in the 2025 Historic Hotels Annual Conference, the only hospitality industry conference focused on sharing best practices for leveraging cultural heritage resources, enhancing the guest experience, and capturing an increasing share of the rapidly growing heritage and cultural leisure travel market.

“We are delighted to honor Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco with this prestigious award. It was chosen from an exclusive group of nominees and considered for several categories. It stands among the finest hotels and hoteliers in the world,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We applaud the dedication and passion of the individuals working at these iconic and legendary historic hotels, the people who keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Historic Hotels of America, especially in a year that marks the Palace Hotel’s 150th anniversary,” said Angie Clifton, General Manager, Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco. “Our social media presence is a true labor of love, created entirely in-house by a team that cares deeply about this landmark and the stories it holds. Every post reflects our commitment to celebrating the Palace’s legacy while welcoming new generations of guests into its history. This recognition affirms not only the enduring spirit of the hotel, but also the passion of the people behind it.”

Opened in 1875 as San Francisco’s first luxury hotel and later rebuilt in 1909 after the great earthquake and fires, the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco has long stood as a symbol of the city’s resilience, architectural grandeur, and world-class hospitality. Over its 150-year history, it has hosted presidents, royalty, dignitaries, and global changemakers, while remaining a beloved gathering place for locals. Today, the hotel continues to honor its storied past through preserved design elements like the iconic Garden Court stained-glass dome and the famed Pied Piper Bar, while welcoming modern travelers with elevated dining, spacious guest rooms, and immersive cultural experiences.

bout Palace Hotel, A Luxury Collection

Palace Hotel, owned by Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, LP, is a member of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection, an ensemble of over 100 hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences. Located in the heart of San Francisco, the historic Palace Hotel is not only a landmark itself, but also serves as the perfect starting point for an enchanting and immersive city experience. Welcoming guest accommodations present 556 renovated rooms with 11-foot ceilings and expansive windows. Renovated meeting and event spaces include three elaborate ballrooms, 45,000 square feet of function space with 23 meeting rooms and four executive boardrooms, and a self-contained conference area. Luxury features include fourfamed restaurants: The Garden Court, GC Lounge, GC2Go and Pied Piper, convenient in room dining, and a renovated Fitness Center and indoor pool. Catering to both business and leisure needs, Palace Hotel provides easy access to Union Square, Chinatown, the Financial District, and the Moscone Convention Center – all within walking distance. For the curious and culturally minded traveler, a world-class city awaits exploration with museums, theaters, cable cars and attractions, including San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Yerba Buena Gardens, Ferry Building Marketplace, Oracle Park, Chase Center and more. For more information, visit SFPalace.com.

About Historic Hotels of America®

Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest historic hotels across the United States of America. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was chartered by U.S. Congress in 1949 and is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is leading the movement to save the places where our history happened. To be nominated and selected for membership in this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historical significance. Of the more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 41 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, all historic hotels faithfully preserve their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org