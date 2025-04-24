Pakistan Bans Indian Airlines from its Airspace, Halts All Trade

Pakistan’s actions reflect similar measures implemented by New Delhi yesterday, following a violent attack in the India-administered Kashmir region that resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly among tourists, and left many others injured.

Pakistan has declared the immediate closure of its airspace to all Indian air carriers and has suspended trade with New Delhi, following a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad on Thursday.

The airspace closure and trade suspension follow New Delhi’s recent downgrade of diplomatic relations with Islamabad and the suspension of a treaty regarding the utilization of the Indus River system’s waters by both countries.

Air India: Book Domestic & International Non-Stop Direct Flights Search for international and domestic flights to your preferred destination on Air India. One-way, round -trip or multi-city stopovers, choose what works for you.

The office of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan strongly opposes India’s declaration to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and that any effort to halt or redirect water that rightfully belongs to Pakistan under this treaty will be regarded as an act of war and met with a robust response. The statement also emphasized that the treaty does not allow for any unilateral suspension.

Pakistan has implemented retaliatory actions, which encompass the cessation of significant bilateral agreements and cross-border connections, notably the Wagah border post. Furthermore, it was stated that Pakistan’s airspace would be promptly closed to all airlines owned or operated by India. Additionally, all trade activities with India, including the transit of goods to and from third nations via Pakistan, have been halted.

Pakistani authorities have also announced the suspension of all visas granted to Indian nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Indian citizens currently residing in Pakistan under SVES, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, are required to depart within 48 hours.

Furthermore, Islamabad has designated India’s defense, naval, and air advisers stationed in the capital as persona non grata. Additionally, it has mandated a reduction in the staff of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to 30 diplomats and personnel, effective April 30.

Pakistan’s actions reflect similar measures implemented by New Delhi yesterday, following a violent attack in the India-administered Kashmir region that resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly among tourists, and left many others injured.

This assault took place on Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran Valley, a picturesque area in Pahalgam often referred to as ‘mini Switzerland’. The Resistance Front, a militant organization believed to have ties to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

India stated that its restrictions will remain in place until Pakistan convincingly and permanently renounces its backing of cross-border terrorism.

Islamabad dismissed India’s claims of Pakistan’s involvement in the violence in Kashmir, accusing India of suppressing the region and its predominantly Muslim population.

The office of Pakistan’s Prime Minister stated that without a credible investigation and verifiable evidence, efforts to associate the Pahalgam attack with Pakistan are baseless, lacking rationality, and illogical.

The statement emphasized that India should refrain from exploiting such tragic events for its own benefit and must fully acknowledge its failure to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Islamabad also added that India’s outdated narrative of victimhood cannot obscure its own responsibility in inciting terrorism within Pakistan, nor can it divert attention from its systematic oppression and violations of human rights, claiming to possess undeniable evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Kashmir, a volatile area situated on the India-Pakistan border, has historically been a contentious issue between the two nations, each asserting ownership over the territory. New Delhi has consistently charged Islamabad with supporting cross-border terrorism, whereas Islamabad counters by alleging that India perpetrates human rights abuses against the predominantly Muslim population of the region.