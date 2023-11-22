News Update Accessible Tourism Afghanistan Travel Business Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Government News Pakistan Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Tourism Investment News

Suspended Visa Rules Resume Pakistan-Afghanistan Cross Border Trade

Photo: Caren Firouz/Reuters
The governor of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province confirmed the resumption of cross-border trade.

Cross-border trade between PakistanAfghanistan resumed to normal on November 22, following the suspension of a recent visa rule by Islamabad, as confirmed by officials from both countries.

Commercial traffic ceased on November 21 as Pakistan mandated commercial vehicle crews to possess passports and visas for entry. In response, Afghanistan blocked the passage of all trucks.

Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce held discussions with Afghan counterparts, resulting in an agreement to extend Afghan drivers’ permissions for an additional two weeks, as stated by a Pakistan customs official.

