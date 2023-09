With a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an overhead pedestrian bridge across Jalan Gadong, Kampong Jangsak was officially opened.

The bridge was constructed to ensure travelers’ and students’ safety.

The guest of honor, Minister of Development of Brunei Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, cut the ribbon. He was joined by the bridge’s sponsor, Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin.