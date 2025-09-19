Over 400 Industry Partners Participate in Historic 2025 Korea Roadshow for Guam

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) successfully hosted its 2025 Korea Roadshow from September 9 to 12, further strengthening tourism exchange and partnerships with the Korean travel industry.

The roadshow kicked off on September 9 at the Signiel Busan, continued on September 10 at the Daegu Marriott Hotel, and on September 11 at the Daejeon Onoma Hotel, and concluded on September 12 at the Banyan Tree Hotel Seoul. Each stop drew strong engagement from local travel professionals and partners, creating a dynamic platform for networking and collaboration.

The event brought together over 400 travel industry representatives from across Korea and 19 Guam-based hotels and tour operators. During the roadshow, GVB shared the latest visitor trends and updates, while unveiling its FY2026 marketing strategy designed to reinforce the sustainability of Korea–Guam air services. The bureau also announced a new campaign, “Guam Grand Sale – Guamazing Deals,” and introduced a wide range of unique travel content showcasing Guam’s appeal. A dedicated travel mart was also held to foster stronger business connections between local and Guam-based partners.

James Rosenberg II, General Manager of Triple J Technologies, LLC, representing Stroll, stated, “Trips like the Korea road show (as well as Japan and Taiwan) have allowed me to directly and effectively communicate with other businesses and the public sector, allowing Stroll to grow into what it is today and what it will become tomorrow…GVB and all of its members have gone above and beyond to not only make these sorts of shows

possible but to pull them off with tact and skill on a global professional level.”

A representative from the PHR Korea office representing RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort also stated, “The GVB Roadshow provided RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort with a highly valuable platform to strengthen connections with industry partners, foster new business relationships, and engage with professionals from diverse regions.”

The roadshow also served as the official launch of GVB’s FY2026 marketing strategy (October 2025 –September 2026), marking the start of efforts to strengthen air service stability and roll out new promotional campaigns tailored to the Korean market.

Eun Ho-sang, Chairman of the GVB Korea Marketing Committee, emphasized that FY2026 will mark a new chapter for Guam’s tourism industry and pledged to embrace the island’s Chamorro spirit while pursuing close collaboration with partners to drive growth. He also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with airlines and travel agencies to expand air access and stimulate demand from the Korean market.

Regine Biscoe Lee, GVB President & CEO, said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partners for their collaboration over the past year.. As part of our FY2026 marketing strategy, we will actively promote our ‘Guam Grand Sale – Guamazing Deals’, which highlights Guam’s diverse offerings, and position the island as a destination where Korean travelers can enjoy unique and memorable experiences.”

The event also welcomed participation from many industry partners, including representatives from Visa Korea and Expedia, who stated, “The roadshow was a meaningful opportunity to witness the strong interest from the Korean market, and we look forward to seeing Guam continue to grow as an attractive destination.”

A total of 19 local partners from Guam participated in the roadshow, including The Tsubaki Tower, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, LeoPalace Resort Guam, Lotte Hotel Guam, Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort, Baldyga Group, Bikini Island Club, Sentry Hospitality, Sono Felice CC (Mangilao/Talofofo), The Westin Resort Guam, Hertz Rent-A-Car, Finest Guam Golf & Resort, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, Hoshino Resorts Risonare Guam, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Stroll, Capitol Kitchen, and Fish Eye Marine Park.

SOURCE: VisitGuam.com