Ottawa Tourism Marks a Gain for 2SLGBTQI+ Travel

Further embracing inclusion and diversity, Ottawa Tourism has achieved Rainbow Registered accreditation.

This accreditation by Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), marks a significant milestone in the organization’s ongoing commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity in business and leisure tourism.

The Rainbow Registered accreditation is a nationally recognized symbol of 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion in Canada’s travel industry. As a part of this commitment by Ottawa Tourism, a first wave of hotels, venues, shops, and attractions across the city have also joined the Rainbow Registered Guide, with many more to come.

The CGLCC accreditation process evaluates an organization’s commitment to 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion, examining various factors such as policies, marketing, and community involvement.

Ottawa Tourism’s successful accreditation highlights the organization’s efforts to ensure that 2SLGBTQI+ delegates and travelers can experience the city with confidence, knowing they will be treated with respect and dignity.

In addition to achieving its own CGLCC accreditation, Ottawa Tourism is celebrating the growing participation of local businesses and service providers in the Rainbow Registered Guide. This guide, a resource for 2SLGBTQI+ travelers, features 2SLGBTQI+ friendly businesses and experiences in Ottawa.

The Rainbow Registered Guide allows travelers to explore Ottawa’s diverse and vibrant 2SLGBTQI+ community, creating a richer and more inclusive experience for all.

2SLGBTQI+ is the acronym used by the Government of Canada to refer to the Canadian community. 2S: at the front, recognizes Two-Spirit people as the first 2SLGBTQI+ communities; L: Lesbian; G: Gay; B: Bisexual; T: Transgender; Q: Queer; I: Intersex, considers sex characteristics beyond sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression; +: is inclusive of people who identify as part of sexual and gender diverse communities, who use additional terminologies.