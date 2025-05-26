Ottawa Tourism Announced Significant Staff Changes

Current premium viewers: 36

Ottawa Tourism has announced a series of strategic leadership appointments within its Business and Major Events team.

Stephanie Seguin has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, Business, and Major Events, Patrick Quirouette has stepped into the role of Director of Sales, Business, and Major Events, and Lizzy Low has been appointed Assistant Director of Sales, Business, and Major Events. This dynamic leadership team brings extensive experience and deep industry relationships that will ensure a seamless continuation of Ottawa Tourism’s world-class service and delivery for business event planners worldwide.

This transition follows the announcement that Lesley Pincombe, formerly Vice President of Sales, Business & Major Events at Ottawa Tourism, has been named President & CEO of the Rogers Centre Ottawa. Lesley’s appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership and her lasting impact on Ottawa’s tourism and events ecosystem. Ottawa Tourism proudly supports Lesley in her new role and celebrates this continued partnership with the Rogers Centre Ottawa, a critical player in the city’s visitor economy.