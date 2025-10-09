Ottawa and The Hague Spotlight ISI World Statistics Congress Collaboration at IMEX Buyers Breakfast

Ottawa Tourism and The Hague & Partners Convention Bureau welcomed a group of leading buyers to a morning gathering during IMEX America, using the event to celebrate shared delivery for the International Statistical Institute (ISI) and to maintain their ongoing success at delivering association congresses as international partners.

The two convention bureaux first formalised their cooperation in 2019 and continue to work side by side on joint sales, shared research, and coordinated client introductions under a memorandum of understanding that was renewed last year, following five years of initial success. The breakfast in Las Vegas was the latest example of their ongoing co-operation.

The morning event at IMEX was particularly timely as it coincides with the conclusion of a productive two cycle collaboration with ISI:

Ottawa hosted the 64th ISI World Statistics Congress in 2023 at Rogers Centre Ottawa

The Hague is hosting the 65th edition this week, 5 to 9 October 2025, at World Forum The Hague.

Of particular note is the fact that the 63rd ISI World Statistics Congress was originally due to take place in The Hague in 2021, before being postponed to 2025 due to the pandemic. The destinations were already collaborating as partners for ISI, but they adapted their approach and support for each other and the client to respond to the significant change in plans.

A spokesperson from The International Statistical Institute underlined the advantage of the combined approach across the two congresses. “Ottawa and The Hague worked with us as one team. We had early visibility on constraints, streamlined support for visas and accommodation, and consistent attention to legacy and opportunities for young statisticians. The continuity between the two destinations helped us deliver a stronger congress for our community.”

Working as one team across both destinations, the partner cities aligned their bids to deliver world leading congresses, venue plans and city services, accommodation and additional meeting space, whilst keeping legacy at the centre of both events, including a significant programme of short courses and education for statisticians from all fields of statistics.

Stephanie Seguin, Vice President, Sales, Business and Major Events at Ottawa Tourism, said the approach is designed around client outcomes. “When destinations share sector intelligence and plan together, organisers see the benefit in real time. Ottawa delivered a strong platform for ISI in 2023, and our joint work with The Hague has supported a smooth handover into 2025 so the scientific programme and the delegate experience could grow from one edition to the next.”

Building on that continuity, Bas Schot, Head of The Hague and Partners Convention Bureau, noted how the partnership shows up on the event floor and in the city. “This collaboration is practical; it accelerates problem solving and it focuses everyone on legacy. As World Forum welcomes ISI this week, we are proud to champion women in sta