OTDYKH Leisure 2022 is around the corner

Russia’s leading autumn travel and tourism exhibition takes place September 13-15 in the center of Moscow at EXPOCENTRE Fairgrounds.

The fair will count the participation of numerous exhibitors, speakers and exciting talks. This exceptional three-day event will provide visitors with the opportunity to network with Russian partners about winter travel programs and presale summer packages to learn about the latest travel news, flight programs and special offers.

Despite the current travel restrictions, participation will include over 60 regions in Russia and other countries including Egypt, Cuba, Venezuela, India, Uganda, Maldives and many more.

The OTDYKH Leisure Fair will welcome several newcomers to the event, including Chukotka, the Chuvash Republic and Conviasa. Conviasa, Venezuela’s national flag carrier, and the Venezuelan Ministry of Tourism Venetur —which returns to the exhibition after a several-year hiatus —will exhibit at OTDYKH Leisure 2022 with an exclusive program for visitors. Venezuela is the only Caribbean destination that has direct flights to Russia offered by Conviasa.

This year the expo will feature the bespoke B2B networking events where participants will have the opportunity to meet with leading Russian tour operators and media outlets during workshops, roundtable meetings and presentations.

The business program will boast around 30 events, in which over 160 speakers will participate.

The Greater Ural interregional project is expected to be one of the highlights of the program. The Greater Ural is a large-scale project which includes five Russian regions: Sverdlovsk, Perm, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk and the Republic of Bashkortostan. The project goal is to develop different types of tourism in these regions. The regions will participate in the fair and present the first results of this project’s implementation. This will be the first high-profile presentation of the project since the signing of the agreement at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17, 2022.

For the first time, the fair will feature educational opportunities for travel professionals. Attendees will learn about success stories in the field of tourism and hospitality, as well as best business practices for travel agencies. At the end of the day, participants will receive personalized certificates. This portion of the exhibition is with the support and participation of Sletat.ru and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Once again, the OTDYKH Leisure Fair 2022 will also feature an impressive number of partners and sponsors.

Egypt

Egypt is the fair’s partner country. Representatives from Egypt will participate with an exclusive 200 sqm stand and with a large delegation. In exciting news, direct flights from Moscow to resorts in Egypt will begin on Sept. 15. These flights will be operated by Azur Air and will run from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Samara

Samara is the fair’s official partner. Representatives from Samara will present a new travel itinerary called “Zhigulevskii´s Days Off.” The four day-trip full of events in the Samara region will be sure to attract all types of tourists.

St. Petersburg

As the fair’s partner city representatives from St. Petersbur will organize a comprehensive business session on the second day of the exhibition.

Sletat.ru

Sletat.ru will be the fair’s strategic partner. The company provides IT solutions offering consumer software, tourist management, booking platform, and reliable partners and assistants for tourists, and other services.

Leningrad Region

Leningrad region will sponsor the opening ceremony of the exhibition. The historic region of Ingria has more than 5200 sightseeing and historical sites. The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on Sep 13 at 11:00.

Visit Kuzbass

The region will sponsor ZimaParty, an evening reception with music, drinks and food will take place on the second day of the exhibition in the main exhibit area.

Business Program Sponsors

The Far East and Arctic Development Corporation

This state finance development institution implements a flexible approach to structuring and financing needs of projects. It also invests in venture capital and infrastructure, which socially and financially impacts the economic development of the region.

The corporation will participate in a business session titled “Holidays in the Far East and the Arctic: Investment Opportunities.” The session will address how profitable it is to launch a tourism project in the Russian Far East and the Arctic with the help of the state.

During the session, the corporation will highlight existing tourism investment and future projects and provide tips and opportunities for successful investments in tourism projects in the Far East and Arctic.

Tips and opportunities include purchasing land at a low price, tax benefits, reduced insurance and the best areas for investment projects and much more.

Visit Ugra

Visit Ugra will sponsor “Creative Industries and Tourism” on Sep 15. The session will address how creative industries are directly related to regional and national specifics, differ from region to region, which makes them particularly attractive to tourists.

Speakers will share their experiences and present the best ways creative industries can give impetus to urban development — including the development of creative cities — create cultural public spaces and form a unique territorial environment that is attractive to tourists.

Bnovo

Bnovo is the market leader in property management software. For more than nine years, Bnovo has been providing hoteliers with cloud-based software to manage and control hotels, hostels, apartments and other accommodations. The company will sponsor a session titled “Development of hotel infrastructure in Russia. Ideas. Accommodation facilities. Trends.”

The session will address the following topics:

● Legislative initiatives

● Value added tax (VAT)

● Government support in lodging construction

● Hotel construction projects

● Why hotels create new tour operators

● How to strengthen relationship between regional tour operators and hotels

With many interesting talks, and the participation of numerous countries and important businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors, be sure not to miss this year’s exciting fall travel and leisure fair!

