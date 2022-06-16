Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Destination Entertainment News People Romance Weddings Tourism Travel Wire News USA

Orlando to Boston: Most popular travel-inspired baby names in US

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
Orlando to Boston: Most popular travel-inspired baby names in US
Orlando to Boston: Most popular travel-inspired baby names in US
Written by Harry Johnson

The results of new research that analyzed baby name data from the past 20 years, to discover which travel destinations around the world are sparking inspiration for baby names, were published today.

While traditionally many parents have named their children after close family members, loved ones, or even prominent historical figures and celebrities, recent years have seen parents get a little more creative when thinking up potential baby names.

One popular baby-naming trend is travel-related baby names, which sees parents naming their child after a favorite vacation destination, honeymoon location, or even the city where they were conceived! 

So, which travel baby names are the most popular? And which locations around the globe are more and more likely to be found written on a birth certificate?

Top 10 most popular travel-inspired boy names in USA:

  1. Preston – 56,922 boys names
  2. Dakota – 38,665 boys names
  3. Israel – 33,380 boys names
  4. Kingston – 33,146 boys names
  5. Dallas – 21,846 boys names
  6. Phoenix – 17,165 boys names
  7. Orlando – 12,495 boys names
  8. Atlas – 8,611 boys names
  9. Boston – 7,541 boys names
  10. London – 7,137 boys names

Preston is the most popular name for boys in the United States with a total of 56,922 baby boys given the name. Preston derived from England and had cultivated its name from a “Priest’s Town” now known as “Preston.”

Dakota is the second most popular boys’ travel-related baby name, with 38,655 babies being named after the two US states. 

Top 10 most popular travel-inspired girl names in the USA:

  1. Sydney – 105,777 girls names
  2. Alexandria – 41,132 girls names
  3. London – 37,419 girls names
  4. Dakota – 27,665 girls names
  5. Paris – 22,058 girls names
  6. Carolina – 19,218 girls names
  7. Guadalupe – 18,918 girls names
  8. Journey – 15,317 girls names
  9. Skye – 14,856 girls names
  10. Asia – 14,559 girls names

The most popular travel-related baby name for girls in the USA is Sydney with 105,777 girls being named after the iconic Australian city. 

Alexandria is the second most common girls’ travel baby name, with 41,132 girls receiving the name. 

According to study results, the countries that inspire the most baby names in the USA are Israel, India and Kenya respectively.

London is the capital city that inspires the most baby names in the USA.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment