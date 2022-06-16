Orlando to Boston: Most popular travel-inspired baby names in US

The results of new research that analyzed baby name data from the past 20 years, to discover which travel destinations around the world are sparking inspiration for baby names, were published today.

While traditionally many parents have named their children after close family members, loved ones, or even prominent historical figures and celebrities, recent years have seen parents get a little more creative when thinking up potential baby names.

One popular baby-naming trend is travel-related baby names, which sees parents naming their child after a favorite vacation destination, honeymoon location, or even the city where they were conceived!

So, which travel baby names are the most popular? And which locations around the globe are more and more likely to be found written on a birth certificate?

Top 10 most popular travel-inspired boy names in USA:

Preston – 56,922 boys names Dakota – 38,665 boys names Israel – 33,380 boys names Kingston – 33,146 boys names Dallas – 21,846 boys names Phoenix – 17,165 boys names Orlando – 12,495 boys names Atlas – 8,611 boys names Boston – 7,541 boys names London – 7,137 boys names

Preston is the most popular name for boys in the United States with a total of 56,922 baby boys given the name. Preston derived from England and had cultivated its name from a “Priest’s Town” now known as “Preston.”

Dakota is the second most popular boys’ travel-related baby name, with 38,655 babies being named after the two US states.

Top 10 most popular travel-inspired girl names in the USA:

Sydney – 105,777 girls names Alexandria – 41,132 girls names London – 37,419 girls names Dakota – 27,665 girls names Paris – 22,058 girls names Carolina – 19,218 girls names Guadalupe – 18,918 girls names Journey – 15,317 girls names Skye – 14,856 girls names Asia – 14,559 girls names

The most popular travel-related baby name for girls in the USA is Sydney with 105,777 girls being named after the iconic Australian city.

Alexandria is the second most common girls’ travel baby name, with 41,132 girls receiving the name.

According to study results, the countries that inspire the most baby names in the USA are Israel, India and Kenya respectively.

London is the capital city that inspires the most baby names in the USA.