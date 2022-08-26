Organic baby foods Market Size Worth USD 35.13 billion by 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 9.2%

Organic baby foods Market Statistics: The global organic baby foods market was valued at US$ 35.13 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 9.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), between 2023 and 2032.

This growth can be attributed to growing awareness of organic food’s health benefits, increasing disposable income and changing preferences of millennial parents. Organic baby food is produced without synthetic pesticides. It does not contain hormones, antibiotics or any other growth enhancers. Organic baby foods are made from sustainable farming practices that preserve the environment as well as natural resources. It contains no harmful chemicals which makes it healthier for babies. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to synthetic pesticides may develop developmental problems. Organic foods are less pesticide-resistant than nonorganic.

In recent years, organic baby food has seen a significant increase in demand as more parents have become more health-conscious. This trend will see organic baby foods grow in the coming decade. Organic baby foods are made without synthetic pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers. Organic baby food does not contain genetically modified foods, growth hormones or antibiotics. Organic baby food can be healthier for babies and toddlers, as well as being better for the environment.

Organic Baby Foods Market Growth:

Market growth is expected to be supported by the growing organic food and beverage industry and increased spending on baby foods products over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Over the past few years, the market has been driven by major factors such as rising concerns about the health and nutrition of babies in both developed and developing countries.

Organic baby food Market Driving Factors

Organic baby food products are very popular since the 1990s. Given their popularity in the baby foods category, these products are of interest to major food companies. H.J. Heinz, a major baby food company, bought Earth’s Best in March 1996. Gerber then launched organic baby foods under the name “Tender Harvest” in October 1997. Numerous products have been made available since then. Many of the key players in the market have now entered this market. In smaller cities, the market has grown because of increased organic product penetration in tier 2 or tier 3 cities. This is expected to continue to drive market growth in the future.

Market Restrictions for Organic Baby Foods: High Prices Related to Organic Products to Hinder Market Development

The majority of consumers in developing countries are not concerned about safe food. Most developing countries are price-sensitive and have a wide range of earning power. Organic food is more expensive than traditional food products. These products are not known by many consumers, so they may be hesitant to spend as much. These huge differences in prices pose challenges for organic products from these countries. This is likely to be a major obstacle for market growth in developing nations.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Nestle SA

Abbott Laboratories

Danone SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Hero Group

Sprout Organic Foods, Inc.

Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

Amara Organic Foods

Other Key Players

Key Industry Developments:

April 2021 Happy Family Organics launches Happy Baby Savory Blends, a new pouch range. These products are made specifically for toddlers and infants older than 6 months.

March 2021: Sun-Maid Growers of California purchased Plum Organics from Campbell Soup Company. Plum Organics is a premium organic baby food and kid’s snack brand. Sun-Maid will now be concentrating on strengthening its market position within the baby food industry through this acquisition.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Infant Milk Formula

Prepared Baby Food

Dried Baby Food

By Distribution

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retails

Other Distribution Channels

Regional Segment Analysis of the Organic baby foods Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

