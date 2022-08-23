Optical Coatings Market Size in USD 19.6 Million to Accelerate at 8.5% CAGR Through 2031

The global optical coatings market value was estimated at USD 12.8 million in 2021. It is expected to grow 8.5% by 2026 to USD 19.6 billion. The growing demand for optical coated products in industrial applications is driving the market’s growth. This is mainly due to emerging economies from APAC and Europe.

Optic coatings are used in many applications, including architecture, consumer electronics, and solar panels.

The market’s main long-term drivers are the increasing demand from the solar power industry and technological advances in the fabrication processes of optical coatings. In the next few years, the market will be able to take advantage of the growing demand for electric cars. The market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which saw the highest consumption from countries like India and China.

Driving Factors

The optical coating is used in automobile glazing for its long-term benefits. Veiling or glare is a reflection of the interior through the windshield back to the eye. It can reduce a driver’s vision. Furthermore, the newfound popularity of high-installation-angle windscreen structures aggravates the problem of glare veiling. The addition of optical antireflection or AR coatings to windscreens reduces reflectivity and eliminates glare.

A laminated windscreen with a 60-degree installation angle has a lower inboard reflectance than uncoated glass. This is due to the revolutionary three-layer AR structure. The structure’s reflection drops to 7.3% when AR film is applied to the laminate’s outboard and inboard surfaces. Apart from the decreased reflections, AR windscreens’ mirrored hue is more neutral than standard AR designs. This results in a more pleasing finished product.

Restraining Factors

Evaporation can be used to deposit various materials such as metals and dielectrics. Because the chamber is designed to allow for large gaps between the substrate source, and the optical bits, it also allows for good coating uniformity. The chamber’s design allows for excellent coating uniformity, even for complicated and steeply curved optical elements. Despite this, it can be inefficient as it relies heavily upon operator feedback. Also, it is more susceptible than other systems to random or systematic failures. Process variables such as temperature, vacuum pressure, and deposition can change simultaneously.





These changes lead to greater layer-to-layer errors, leading to inconsistent spectral efficiency. The full coating of a chamber requires a longer time and less material than a conventional oven. Depending on its specifications, it can take as much as twice as long to coat a component using advanced plasma reactive spraying (APRS). A component produced by evaporation is typically less expensive than what it takes to produce. Power, yield, and time-to-produce are all important cost variables.

Key Market Trends

Both the defense industry and aerospace use optical coatings. The role of thin film technology in photovoltaic power production for space applications has been significant.

For monitoring and exploration missions, optical coatings, in particular anti-reflective ones, require a variety of equipment. Optic coatings for space-based applications must be more durable than those used on Earth. This is because exchange and maintenance due to wear and tear cannot be done easily.

As space-based instruments such as probes, telescopes, and satellites increase in use, optical coatings demand is expected to rise. The recent high growth of nano- and small-sized satellites has increased the demand for optical coatings that protect their solar panels, cameras, and remote sensing equipment.

Recent Developments

UltraFast Innovations was a manufacturer of laser optics products with high precision. In January 2021, EO partnered with UltraFast Innovations to give global access and support for some of the most demanding applications.

Edmund Optics acquired Quality Thin Films Inc. on November 20, 2020. QTF provides a wide array of optical components that are resistant to laser damage and can also be coated with laser crystals.







Key Companies

Brewer Science

DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark)

DiCon Fiberoptics

Dontech

Edmund Optics

Evaporated Coatings

Helia Photonics

Hoya

ISP Optics

Optics Balzers

Segmentation

Type

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Application

Consumer electronics

Architecture

Solar power

Military and defense

Automotive

Key questions

What are the next hot markets in the optical coatings marketplace?

What are the market dynamics of the various types of optical coatings?

What is the market landscape for different end-use sectors of optical coatings, and what are their potential opportunities?

Who are the leading manufacturers of optical coatings in the world?

What factors will impact market growth most during this forecast period?

What impact does COVID-19 have on the optical coatings marketplace?

What are the most important factors driving growth in the Optical Coating market?

What is the expected market value of optical coating over the forecast period from 2021 to 2032?

What are the major players in the global optical coatings market?

Which industry is projected to increase the demand in the optical coating market?

What segments are covered by the Optical Coating Market market report?

What is the Key Driver for the Optical Coating Market?

What is the end-use industry predicted to drive the adoption of optical coating?





