Operation Ajay: India Charters Flights to Evacuate Citizens from Israel

Officials in Delhi announced that the government of India has launched an campaign to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel, where major armed conflict between the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces is currently ongoing.

Hundreds of Israelis have been killed and hundreds more wounded after Palestinian bandits launched a terrorist attack on Israel on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was “at war” and promised Hamas terrorists swift retaliation they “have never known before.”

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return,” Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, posted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

“Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” miniter continued.

India has set up a round-the-clock control room “to monitor the situation in the war-torn regions and provide information and assistance to Indian citizens,” the foreign ministry said.

An emergency helpline was also created for Indian nationals in the West Bank, who were advised to contact the local representative office of India.

“The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday,” India’s embassy in Israel posted on X.

“Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights,” Indian diplomatic mission added.

India’s move to repatriate its citizens begins a day after the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, affirming to the latter that “India stands firmly with Israel.” Posting to X, Modi also underscored that “India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” – remarks reiterated in a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel on Saturday, Modi took to X to state that he was “deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel.”

Sanjeev Singla, India’s Ambassador to Israel, also released a video statement for the Indian diaspora in the country, saying that the embassy is “working constantly” for their safety and welfare.

“Do remain calm and vigilant,” Indian envoy cautioned, adding that the embassy continues to watch developments closely.

Around 18,000 citizens of India reside in Israel, according to the mission’s website, primarily caregivers employed by elderly Israelis, diamond traders, IT professionals, and students. There are also approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in Israel who were part of the primary waves of emigration from India to Israel in the 1950s-60s.