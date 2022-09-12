Opera Is Gozo This October

This October, after two-years, the eagerly awaited return of Opera Is Gozo is just a couple of weeks away.

Carmen at Astra Theater and Aida at Aurora Theater

Who would think that this remote island is also a gem for Opera Lovers? Gozo, one of the three sister islands that make up the Maltese archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts opera performances and an endless calendar of events and festivals. Gozo, the more rural island, thought to be the legendary Calypso’s Isle of Homer’s The Odyssey, is a perfect change of pace for those seeking a more relaxed and authentic stay.

The two main Operas presented in October will be Carmen at Astra Theater and Aida at Aurora Theater.

Aida, on October 15, 2022, will display scenery by none other than World Famous Opera legend Franco Zeffirelli and majestic costumes by his lifelong colleague, Anna Anni. Best remembered for his Romeo & Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew and Jesus of Nazareth films, Zeffirelli is often associated with oversized operatic stagings like Turandot, Carmen, Traviata and Aida. Likewise, Aida is usually perceived as an opera of and for the masses, with colossal choruses and triumphant processions. With this particular production, Zeffirelli goes to show how intimate opera and Aida are.

Mgarr Harbour in Gozo

Astra Theater’s offering for the 2022 Opera month will feature Bizet’s captivating masterpiece of passion, jealousy and betrayal – Carmen. It has been said that the world of opera has many femmes fatales, but there is only one Carmen. This ever-popular opera is renowned for its collection of melodic inventiveness that has captivated audiences worldwide. Astra offers an ideal opportunity to introduce new fans to the thrill of operatic drama. The double performance of Carmen will also kick start the 19th Edition of Festival Mediterranea, which is scheduled on October 27 & 29, 2022. The opera will be under artistic direction of Enrico Stinchelli, while the national orchestra will be conducted by Mro. John Galea, the theater’s musical director.

How to Get There

With Malta being very small itself, travelers will be able to see a lot in one day even going to the sister island of Gozo via a ferry ride. Currently, there are two ferry options that take you from Malta to Gozo.

Gozo Fast Ferry – Less than 45 minutes, take this ferry from Valletta to Gozo!

Gozo Channel – Approximately 25 minutes, take this ferry that runs between Gozo and Malta, which can take cars across as well.

Where to Stay on Gozo: From Luxury Villas & Historic Farmhouses to Boutique Hotels

Travelers are able to enjoy the island while staying in one of Gozo’s luxury villas, historic farmhouses, or a range of boutique hotels. The advantage of staying on this island is that it’s small compared to its sister island of Malta, with beautiful beaches, historic sites, a great variety of local restaurants, and nothing is more than a short drive away. Not your usual farmhouse, there are a wide range of options with modern amenities, most with private pools and stunning views. They are ideal getaways for couples or families seeking privacy.

Opera in Gozo by Joe Attard

About Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s Isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites.

For more information on Gozo, go to visitgozo.com.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit malta.com.

