Opera Is Gozo 2025 in Malta

This October, Opera is Gozo returns to the Maltese island as a beloved celebration of this powerful art form. It may come as a surprise that this small, remote island is a hidden gem for opera enthusiasts. Part of the Maltese archipelago, Gozo—often linked to the mythical Calypso’s Isle from Homer’s OdysseyMgarr—offers not only breathtaking scenery but also a rich calendar of operas, festivals, and cultural events.

Known for its rural charm and slower pace, Gozo becomes a hub of artistic activity each October during Opera Month. The island’s deep connection to opera is reflected in its two main venues—the Astra Theatre and Aurora Theatre, both located in Victoria—where major productions take place alongside recitals and workshops. Strong cultural ties to Italy and Sicily have shaped Gozo’s operatic tradition, and the rare presence of two opera houses on the same street speaks volumes about the island’s dedication to the craft.

These performances are deeply rooted in the community, with local talent and volunteers playing a central role in bringing each production to life.

As a result, opera in Gozo is not just an event—it’s a vibrant, accessible tradition woven into the island’s cultural identity.

The two main Operas presented in October will be La Forza del Destino at Aurora Theater and Puccini’s Tosca at Astra Theater.

The Force, The opera so many people dread… apart from the scaramanzia, or the superstition that earned her the nickname of l’innominata (the one who shall not be named) it is the opera that does not forgive, whether you’re a singer, a chorus, a producer or a costume maker. La Forza del Destino is the opera with the big cast, the grand arias, the larger-than-life choruses, and a whooping 4 acts and 8 scenes! It’s a go big, or go home. And that’s what the Teatru tal-Opra Aurora plans to do, on October 11th, 2025 with this new production of La Forza. Certainly not a bad omen for the Aurora, the much loved title returns for a second time after being successfully presented in 2007.

Puccini’s captivating tale, Tosca, will grace Astra’s stage on the 23rd and 25th October 2025, inviting audiences to experience the intense emotions and dramatic moments that have made Tosca a favourite among generations; transporting them to the opulent world of 19th century Rome where passion, betrayal, and the relentless quest for freedom intertwine in a riveting narrative.

Opera in Gozo by Joe Attard

How to Get There

With Malta being very small itself, travelers will be able to see a lot in one day even going to the sister island of Gozo via a ferry ride. Currently, there are two ferry options that take you from Malta to Gozo.

Gozo Fast Ferry – Less than 45 minutes, take this ferry from Valletta to Gozo!

Gozo Channel – Approximately 25 minutes, take this ferry that runs between Gozo and Malta, which can take cars across as well.

Where to Stay on Gozo: From Luxury Villas & Historic Farmhouses to Boutique Hotels

Travelers are able to enjoy the island while staying in one of Gozo’s luxury villas, historic farmhouses, or a range of boutique hotels. The advantage of staying on this island is that it’s small compared to its sister island of Malta, with beautiful beaches, historic sites, a great variety of local restaurants, and nothing is more than a short drive away. Not your usual farmhouse, there are a wide range of options with modern amenities, most with private pools and stunning views. They are ideal getaways for couples or families seeking privacy.

Lourdes Chapel, Mgarr, Gozo

Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s Isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites.

Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

