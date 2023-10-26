Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Ontario to Nashville Flight on Southwest Airlines

24 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Southwest Airlines announced the launch of a new daily nonstop service from Ontario International Airport (ONT) to Nashville International Airport (BNA) beginning June 4, 2024.

Nashville will become Southwest Airlines‘ 12th nonstop destination from ONT while Music City will be the Southern California gateway’s 24th nonstop destination overall.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials welcomed the announcement, saying that nonstop link to Nashville will allow visitors from Tennessee the opportunity to experience everything that Southern California and the Inland Empire have to offer, while also providing seamless connecting opportunities for travelers from our region visiting the East Coast and the Southeast.

