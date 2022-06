Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) will be festive and busy over the long Independence Day weekend, officials said today, with passenger numbers expected to be 13% higher than the same holiday period in pre-pandemic 2019.

The airport anticipates 75,711 travelers from July 1-5, a significant increase over the 66,727 passengers who flew into and out of ONT over the corresponding period three years ago.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News