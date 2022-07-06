Ontario International Airport names new COO

Kesler has served the Southern California gateway in a consulting capacity since the airport’s transfer from the City of Los Angeles

Ontario International Airport (ONT) announced the appointment of James Kesler as Chief Operations Officer, a position intended to strengthen the airport’s strategic and business development initiatives, revenue generation endeavors and innovation efforts.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

A resident of nearby Chino, Kesler has served the Southern California gateway in a consulting capacity since the airport’s transfer from the City of Los Angeles to a joint authority of the City of Ontario and San Bernardino County in 2016.

“James is well-known and highly respected among our commissioners, staff and airline partners,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “James’s experience and depth of knowledge have been critical to our airport’s success since the transfer to local ownership and his ongoing work will be vital to Ontario International’s position as an economic driver for Southern California as we move forward.”