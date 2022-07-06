Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination News People Press Statement Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

Ontario International Airport names new COO

46 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
James Kesler has been named Chief Operations Officer at Ontario International Airport.
Written by Harry Johnson

Kesler has served the Southern California gateway in a consulting capacity since the airport’s transfer from the City of Los Angeles

Ontario International Airport (ONT) announced the appointment of James Kesler as Chief Operations Officer, a position intended to strengthen the airport’s strategic and business development initiatives, revenue generation endeavors and innovation efforts.

A resident of nearby Chino, Kesler has served the Southern California gateway in a consulting capacity since the airport’s transfer from the City of Los Angeles to a joint authority of the City of Ontario and San Bernardino County in 2016.

“James is well-known and highly respected among our commissioners, staff and airline partners,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “James’s experience and depth of knowledge have been critical to our airport’s success since the transfer to local ownership and his ongoing work will be vital to Ontario International’s position as an economic driver for Southern California as we move forward.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

