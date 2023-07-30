Ontario, CA to Las Vegas is like flying from America to Asia for $69

Startup airline Northern Pacific Airways is doubling its numbers of flights between Ontario, California to Las Vegas, Nevada effective August 3.

Flights are scheduled to depart at 2 pm and will arrive at 3 pm in both directions, ensuring that passengers can make the most of their time in Las Vegas.

This new airline was originally planning to launch flights from North America to Asia and see its service between Ontario to Las Vegas as a first trial, selling its tickets for this 45-minute flight from Southern California to Sin City for $69.00.