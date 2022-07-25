Only 5% of UK timeshare owners able to book preferred weeks

An overwhelming majority (91.66%) of timeshare owners report that they rarely or never get the availability they want

At one time, all timeshare memberships were sold as specific weeks in specific apartments. The owners had a guarantee of coming at that time every year provided they paid a hefty annual fee.

Unfortunately, that system does not work.

In the wake of recent publicity about UK timeshare owners being unable to book into their preferred location or dates, the Timeshare Advice Center subsequently ran a poll (now closed) for owners to say whether or not they are satisfied with their ability to book the accommodation they have paid for.

Participants could select between the main resorts affected (Club La Costa, Azure, Marriott, Silverpoint, Diamond, MGM and “other”.)

They were then given six options ranging from “I always find availability” to “I’ve given up trying to request availability.”

Poll results

The final tallies were as follows:

I always find availability: 0.48%

0.48% I sometimes find availability: 2.12%

2.12% I rarely find availability: 61.10%

61.10% I never find availability: 30.56%

30.56% I´ve given up trying to request availability: 5.74%

An overwhelming majority (91.66%) of timeshare owners report that they rarely or never get the availability they want. A small but significant amount, 5.74%, have given up even trying to make the system work.

The amount of people who get exactly what they want, and for whom the system works as it was sold to them is tiny. Less than one in twenty respondents say they always find availability.

European Consumer Claims (ECC) commented:

“Even the amount of people who say they ‘sometimes’ find the availability they want is telling,” says Andrew Cooper, CEO of European Consumer Claims (ECC).

“Two percent say they sometimes get availability, compared to over sixty percent saying ‘rarely’. There is not much difference between those two words except connotation. Describing your success rate as ‘sometimes’ denotes acceptance or ambivalence. Describing it as ‘rarely’ suggests discontent.”

One thing is certain. The modern consumer is no longer satisfied with dated, expensive and clunky holiday timeshare memberships. Being able to visit the destination you want, on your preferred dates, is key to the contemporary holiday experience.