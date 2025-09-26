Elections started yesterday, September 25, and are supposed to continue until tomorrow, September 27. Today, this democratic process in this Indian Ocean Tourism Paradise may be in trouble after pre-filled election ballots were detected.

In the Republic of Seychelles, elections for president are currently underway, when Lina Laurence, a communication consultant for the Office of the Electoral Commission, confirmed that voters had detected pre-marked ballots favoring the current president, Wavel Ramkalawan, who is also competing in the ongoing election.

This incident affected five of the eight competing presidential candidates contesting the ongoing polls, who formed a group of five.

Together, they attended a press conference this morning, during which they demanded that the Seychelles Electoral Commission (ECS) shed light on the alleged situation observed at the English River voting station yesterday.

A Fair Ongoing Seychelles Election in Deep Trouble?

One voter came forward and reported that his ballot was already filled out to favor the current president.

At the same time, the five candidates denounced the decision by Seychelles Public TV to air news items related to the controversial Assomption project and statements made by Vice President Alif.

The five candidates agreed that this statement was breaching election laws and the mandatory “cooling off” period, as it appears that the 63-year-old President, Wavel Ramkalawan, used public TV, which is controlled by the government, to air election statements during this cooling-off period.

The Group of Five stated: “These are not minor infractions. They are symptoms of a deeper culture of impunity where those in power believe they are above the law.

The Group asked the Electoral Commission if the guardians of the elections cannot guarantee a neutral process, who then protects the people’s voice from being hijacked by those already in power?

The development on Assomption Island in the Seychelles involves the construction of a luxury resort by Assets Group, slated for a 2027 opening, featuring up to 40 villas, a wellness spa, and diverse dining options.

However, the project faces significant opposition from environmentalists and local groups who cite ecological concerns, including threats to the Aldabra giant tortoises, habitat destruction, and biosecurity risks due to the potential for invasive species. The controversy also involves broader political discussions about sovereignty, environmental law, and the future of development in the Seychelles.

One of the current candidates who joined forces with the group of 5 and is competing for the post of president is also one of the most well-known global personalities in tourism, the former Minister of Tourism of the country, Dr. Alain St. Ange.