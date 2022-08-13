One person killed, 40 injured in Spain Medusa Festival disaster

The Medusa Festival was supposed to see a total of 320,000 attendees over three days from Friday through Sunday

A music festival in Valencia, Spain ended in disaster, after the concert stage collapsed due to “an unexpected and violent gale” today.

The tragedy happened at the music event in the town of Cullera in Spain’s Valencia region at 4:18am local time.

The Medusa Festival 2022 was supposed to see a total of 320,000 attendees over three days from Friday through Sunday.

People in charge of the event provided some details of the deadly tragedy, saying that at around 4am “an unexpected and violent gale devastated certain areas of the festival, forcing the management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of the attendees, workers and artists gathered at Medusa Festival.”

Initially 17 people had been reported as hurt, after a strong gust of wind brought down the music festival stage, but the Health Ministry later said that one person was killed and forty people had been injured.

The head of the Valencia’s regional government expressed his condolences over the accident.

“I want to convey my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died this morning at the Medusa Festival in Cullera. We closely follow the recovery of the wounded,” he tweeted.

The festival organizers announced that they are “completely devastated and dismayed at what happened this morning.”

“Unfortunately, the devastating meteorological phenomenon led some structures to cause unexpected consequences. All our support and affection for those affected in these difficult and sad times,” the statement reads.