One killed, twelve injured as car strikes the crowd in Berlin

At least one person died, and twelve others were seriously injured as the car rammed into the crow in central Berlin today.

According to Berlin police, a man drove his vehicle into pedestrians on the corner of Rankestrasse and Tauentzienstrasse in the city’s central Charlottenburg district.

The site of the incident is close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, one of Berlin’s iconic landmarks.

Initially the rescue workers were assuming that as many as 30 people had been hurt, but later the police said that 12 were wounded in the incident, including five whose lives were in danger.

The driver has been arrested by the police at the crash scene and the city traffic control center urged drivers to avoid the area, which has been cordoned off by law enforcement.

According to the officials, they have not yet determined if the driver’s action was intentional or accidental.

According to the eyewitnesses’ reports, the vehicle involved in the crash had driven at a high speed from the west, leaving a trail of destruction in its path before crashing into a store window.

The bystanders said that the car was a silver Renault driven by ‘a young person.’

Today’s crash took place close to the site of the December 2016 terrorist attack in which a radical Islamist deliberately drove a truck through a Christmas market next to the historic church.12 people lost their lives and 56 people have been injured in that attack.