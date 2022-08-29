Omega 3 Market to Develop Strongly and Cross USD 3.94 billion by 2030 At a CAGR of 8.22%

The Omega 3 market was worth USD 2.11 Billion in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 3.94 billion by 2030. This will be a CAGR of 8.22% between 2022 and 2030.

The Omega 3 Market is expected to grow in the coming years due to rising awareness about the health benefits of omega-3 and increased investment in clinical research and development. The Global Omega 3 Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market’s key segments, trends, and drivers. It also examines the competitive landscape and factors that play a significant role in it.

Omega 3 Market: Drivers

Increased awareness of Omega 3 in health

Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the risk of sudden death due to arrhythmias and abnormal heartbeats. It lowers triglyceride levels, and slows down the growth of atherosclerotic plate. As consumers look for healthier options, preventive care is more important than ever. Omega 3 is gaining popularity due to its high level of vitamins and minerals. They are also helpful in asthma, depression, and cancer conditions.

Market growth strategies and endorsements

Consumers’ buying decisions are influenced by brand name, nutritional value, product safety, and other factors. You can influence purchasing behavior by communicating the benefits of omega-3-rich products to consumers through various media, such as print or electronic. Fish consumption in developing countries is expected to rise further. Omega 3 is mainly derived from fish oil.

Omega 3 Market: Restraints

Market growth is limited due to uneven fish capture and growing fish demand from other application sources. This reduces their availability at lower prices. The toxic nature of fish, which includes metals and other environmental contaminants, will limit the segment’s growth. Increased regulations on fishing to protect fish species will impact the industry’s ability to supply raw materials.

This report provides information on recent developments, trade regulations, and production analysis. The report also examines the impact on local market players and emerging revenue sources. Contact us to receive an Analyst Brief for more information about the omega-3 market. Our team can assist you in making informed market choices to support market growth.

Omega 3 Market Key Trends:

Infant Nutrition is the Most Consumed Omega-3

Many types of research have been done to evaluate the effects of omega-3 on infant nutrition/baby food due to its increasing popularity in other applications. Research has shown that DHA-enriched infanthood formulas may positively affect cognitive performance in childhood. Brain development is most prominent in infants during pregnancy and the first two years. Infants require DHA and ARA during these periods. These nutrients are essential for brain development and the main reason for the increasing sales of omega-3 infant nutrition products. Parents find it increasingly difficult to keep an eye on their children’s health because of the rise in working parents. Their focus has shifted to synthetically formulated food, which can help their children’s health.

Recent development:

Nordic Naturals joined the beauty market in 2021, introducing new skin care products.

Natures Crops International introduced industry-first functional gums made with Ahiflower(r). Ahiflower, an alternative to flax oil and fish, is a regenerative, vegan source of omega nutrition. Clinical trials on humans support this conclusion.

Coromega is a Quadra Ingredients Company and announced the 2021 launch of its first Omega-3 liquid supplements for dogs, Coromega Pup Packets. A Pup Packet is thirty times more Omega-3 than a standard pet food chew.

In October 2019, KD pharmaceutical introduced Kardio3, an omo-sterol combination of vitamin K2, Omega-3, and phytosterols. It is good for your bones and heart.

KD pharmaceutical introduced Kardio3, an omo-sterol combination of vitamin K2, Omega-3, and phytosterols. It is good for your bones and heart. September 2019 – Epax announced a USD35 million investment in the next two years to enhance its omega-3 sector. The investment will allow Epax to increase its capacity in its Norwegian main production facility for omega-3. It will allow for a higher EPA/DHA concentration without oxidation. This will reduce the risk of unwanted by-products.

– Epax announced a USD35 million investment in the next two years to enhance its omega-3 sector. The investment will allow Epax to increase its capacity in its Norwegian main production facility for omega-3. It will allow for a higher EPA/DHA concentration without oxidation. This will reduce the risk of unwanted by-products. September 2019: Polaris launches Omegavie DHA700 algal sensory quality silver. This will be a major boost for the company’s efforts in the area omega-3. It is rich in DHA and has excellent organoleptic characteristics.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.11 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.22% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

Marine Ingredients

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Type

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

Application

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

How much is the Omega 3 Market worth?

Which are the most prominent players in the Omega 3 Market?

What are the main driving factors of growth in the Omega 3 Market?

What is the market growth for omega 3?

Which product is more popular in the omega-3 industry and why?

Which region is experiencing the greatest growth in Omega-3 Products Market sales?

What is the market study period?

