Oman is Arabia’s best-kept travel secret

Oman set to create the largest Oasis Park in the Middle East. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

Through the years, Oman has made giant strides as a nation.

The Sultanate’s march towards development is punctuated by milestones of growth, whilst protecting the environment and preserving the natural resources.

With beaches, deserts, mountains, greenery, and wadis, Oman is an enchanting tapestry of different terrains. The Sultanate boasts of the fjord-like splendor in the Musandam Peninsula that projects into the Strait of Hormuz and leads to the fertile Batinah coastal region. The plains of Oman slope south-east towards Muscat, through the enormous sandy border of the Rub Al Khali (The Empty Quarter) amidst the mountains to the tropical Salalah.