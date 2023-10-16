Oku Japan New Michinoku Trail Self-Guided Trip

Kyoto-based adventure operator Oku Japan has announced a brand new self-guided walking trip in Tōhoku region – on the main island of Honshu, with departures starting in April 2024.

In ancient times, the region was called michinoku, which translates to mean ‘the end of the road.’ One of the country’s most remote and less developed regions, even today Tōhoku is known for its wild nature and rugged landscapes, worlds away from the big cities of Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.

And running for over 630 miles (1,000 kilometres), this region is also home to Japan’s newest hiking trail (and Oku Japan’s newest trip) – the aptly named Michinoku Coastal Trail.

Opened in 2019, the Michinoku Coastal Trail was created through cooperation with the Tōhoku regional government and local communities as part of the revitalization effort for the area. Meant to serve as a bridge – one between locals and visitors, and between the communities that call Tōhoku home – the paved roads and forest trails weave together a region that has come together to rebuild in the wake of calamity.