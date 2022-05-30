Oktoberfest festival returns to Munich this year

Munich city authorities announced that after a two-year break caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, world-famous Oktoberfest festival will return to the Bavarian capital in 2022.

The festival has been canceled just 26 times in its more than two centuries of existence. Most cancellations were due to war, but cholera outbreaks were to blame twice.

In 2019, the last time the festival took place, the 6.3 million guests drank 7.3 million liters of beer, according to the breweries’ balance sheets.

There had been numerous calls to allow what is the world’s largest beer festival to take place again this year, including from Bavaria’s premier, Markus Söder, the festival organizers and Munich local politicians.

And this year, the event will return to Munich and will run from September 17 to October 3.

According to Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, no COVID-19 restrictions would be imposed on visitors during this year’s Oktoberfest as there was no longer any legal basis for doing so.

The mayor also said that the city had had a hard time making the decision because of the war in Ukraine, which could make such celebrations seem quite inappropriate and added that he hoped nothing would occur to make a cancellation at short notice necessary.

Supporters of resuming the event have countered reservations about the appropriateness of the festival during the conflict in Ukraine by maintaining that the Oktoberfest is a contribution to international understanding by virtue of having visitors from so many countries.