Official Statement by UN Tourism Candidate Gloria Guevara from Mexico

All candidates for UN-Tourism Secretary General are relieved, after the Georgian government declared Zurab Pololikashvili will no longer try to compete for this UN office for a third term. Gloria Guevara, the candidate from Mexico issued this official press statement today:

Gloria Guevara, the leading candidate for the next UN Tourism Secretary-General, says regional rotation in the leadership is vital as the organisation faces a pivotal moment.

Following the news that there will be no third term for the current UN Tourism Secretary-General, the leading candidate to be the next head of the organisation, Gloria Guevara, responded with the following:

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and other Member States for having the courage to support the principle of leadership renewal at UN Tourism. This is an important gesture that reflects the spirit of cooperation and respect for institutional values that guide our shared work.”

“Building on the strong foundation laid by the current Secretary-General and UN Tourism member states, we will continue to elevate the organisation’s profile within the UN system. We focus on championing tourism as a vital driver of sustainable development and a key contributor to post-pandemic economic recovery.

“At the late May election for a new Secretary-General of UN Tourism, we will have the opportunity to take UN Tourism to the next level, delivering stronger growth and developing local communities. We all want a strong, united UN Tourism in accordance with the new global reality.

“The change in leadership will be good news for the values of multilateralism so important to the United Nations.

“Ministers will be able to uphold the principles of geographical rotation of the role of Secretary-General, accountability, and fairness. These values are essential to the credibility and effectiveness of UN Tourism. “The organisation in the new era needs highly-experienced and trusted leadership. UN Tourism must be led by someone who understands the complex dynamics of the global travel and tourism industry and can unite Member States behind a shared vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“I’ve spoken to over 50 Tourism Ministers in recent weeks, and it is humbling to have extensive support from every Continent.

“With over 35 years of experience across public and private sectors, my focus has consistently been on building a stronger, more resilient tourism sector including the inclusion of tourism in the G20 leader’s declaration; elevating Mexico’s global tourism standing as the Minister of Tourism; uniting governments and CEOs worldwide as President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and spearheading the re-opening of the sector during the Covid pandemic; and, most recently, in my role as Chief Special Advisor to the Minister of Tourism in Saudi Arabia, I worked with colleagues on opening up the country’s tourism sector and supporting its transformation.

“UN Tourism stands at a pivotal crossroads. It requires leadership rooted in experience, integrity, and a deep commitment to transparency and cooperation. I am ready to offer that leadership and unite the sector in a new era of tourism.”

For more information, visit gloriaguevara.com or @GGuevaraM on X/Twitter