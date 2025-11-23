Off the Beaten Path Announces Annual Black Friday and Travel Tuesday Promotions

Only Time All Year Travelers Can Access Discounted Rates on OBP Trips.

Off the Beaten Path (OBP), the award-winning adventure travel company known for deeply curated small-group journeys and custom itineraries, has announced its highly anticipated Black Friday and Travel Tuesday promotions, offering limited-time discounts on select 2026 trips. This marks the only period each year when OBP offers reduced rates on its most sought-after itineraries.

The promotions arrive as more Americans shift away from buying “more stuff” and instead prioritize experiences that create lifelong memories, especially those that connect them to nature, culture, and local communities around the world.

Promotional Period

Black Friday through Travel Tuesday (11/28 – 12/2)

Discounts are valid for both new and returning travelers

Offers apply to select Small Group Adventures and Custom Journeys departing in 2026

Highlights of Promotional Offers

Travelers can save between $500 and $1,600 per person on OBP’s top small-group departures, including:

For travelers seeking a fully personalized experience, OBP is also offering rare promotional pricing on select 2026 Custom Journeys, with savings up to $950 per person.

A Rare Chance to Save on Bucket List Travel

“These promotions are meaningful because we simply don’t discount any other time of year,” said Cory Lawrence, CEO at Off the Beaten Path. “It’s an opportunity for travelers to book the types of immersive, place-based adventures that stay with you long after the holiday season ends.”

Exceptional Travel – Active Outdoor Journeys – Off the Beaten Path Expect exceptional travel on your OBP small group adventure, custom journey, fly-fishing expedition, or ranch vacation. Let’s go!

About Off the Beaten Path

For nearly 40 years, Off the Beaten Path has crafted immersive travel experiences rooted in nature, culture, and a deep respect for the places explored. Based in Bozeman, Montana, OBP specializes in Small-Group Adventures and fully customized journeys across the U.S. and around the world. For more information, please visit offthebeatenpath.com