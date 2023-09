Oceania Cruises announced seven new sailings to French Polynesia and Hawaii for summer 2025.

The new cruises will visit French Polynesia and Hawaii during the ideal months of August, September and October when the regions boast abundant sunshine, pleasant, balmy temperatures and lower humidity.

Oceania Cruises new itineraries span Bora Bora, Tahiti, Raiatea, Nuku Hiva and more. Four of the seven new sailings link French Polynesia with the Hawaiian archipelago.