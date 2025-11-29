OACM Welcomes G20’s Historic Commitment to Healthy Oceans and Sustainable Tourism

G20 leaders meeting in Johannesburg placed ocean health and sustainable tourism at the forefront of the global agenda. OACM welcomed the commitments, with its Ambassador (ret.) Michael B. Christides stresses that protecting marine ecosystems is essential for food security, economic stability, and the long-term resilience of tourism-dependent regions.

For the first time in its history, the G20 convened on African soil, gathering world leaders in Johannesburg on 22–23 November 2025 to address mounting environmental and economic challenges. Central to this year’s Summit were the state of the world’s oceans and the future of global tourism—two sectors increasingly recognized as inseparable.

Global Leaders Reinforce Commitment to Ocean Health

Building on the outcomes of the Third UN Ocean Conference in Nice, Article 100 of the Summit communiqué highlighted the urgent need to protect the world’s oceans, emphasizing their critical importance for food security, renewable energy, and marine biodiversity.

Among those welcoming the G20’s renewed focus was the Ocean Alliance Conservation Member (OACM), which works globally to protect aquatic ecosystems through advanced marine surveying, debris removal, and long-term monitoring.

OACM is a strategic partner of the World Tourism Network.

Speaking on the significance of the Summit’s commitments, Ambassador (ret.) Michael B. Christides, Representative for the Mediterranean and Black Sea Region for OACM, stated:

“The G20’s recognition that ocean health underpins global stability is both timely and essential. In regions like the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, the degradation of marine ecosystems directly threatens food security, tourism, and the livelihoods of millions. OACM stands ready to help nations translate these commitments into measurable action.”

Tourism’s Climate Future Moves to the Forefront

With G20 economies accounting for around 70% of international tourism, leaders underscored in Article 116 that the sector must evolve rapidly to ensure long-term sustainability. They called for transparent investment frameworks and the integration of tourism into national development strategies built on environmental resilience.

OACM Expands Global Programmes to Support These Goals

OACM’s expanding global programme deploys trained divers equipped with advanced technologies to survey and protect marine environments. Coastal and island sites meeting the organization’s rigorous criteria earn the White Flag certification, an internationally respected indicator of clean and protected waters.

Complementing field operations, OACM’s Global Environmental Promotion Network (GEPN) uses interconnected digital displays in airports, ports, hotels, museums, and other high-traffic locations to highlight verified environmental achievements—boosting both public awareness and digital tourism visibility.

Mediterranean and Black Sea Regions Receive Targeted Support

OACM has also designed long-term, region-specific ocean-preservation frameworks to combat biodiversity loss. In the Mediterranean, the organization—working jointly with private-sector partners—has issued €3 million conservation bonds to each coastal state. The funding accelerates implementation of OACM’s Certified SAFE Marine Areas (CSMA) Programme, which pairs ecological protection with sustainable tourism development.

Ambassador Christides emphasized these regional efforts, noting:

“The Mediterranean and Black Sea regions are biodiversity hotspots and pillars of international tourism. Investments through mechanisms like our CSMA initiative are vital to ensuring that these seas remain vibrant, resilient, and economically valuable for generations to come.”

Looking Toward the Next G20 Summit

OACM expressed hope that by the next G20 Summit, even more member states will have joined its initiatives—demonstrating meaningful progress in protecting aquatic ecosystems while advancing sustainable tourism opportunities worldwide.

As global leaders continue to confront the dual challenge of biodiversity loss and climate-resilient economic growth, the 2025 Johannesburg Summit may well be remembered as a turning point that placed oceans—and the communities who depend on them—at the center of global action.