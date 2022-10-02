Nusuk fulfills a Saudi Vision to make bookings easy for pilgrims

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah last week announced the launch of Nusuk.
This official Saudi integrated digital platform offers all pilgrims and visitors an easy-to-use planning gateway for their journeys to Makkah and Madinah.
Saudi Arabia officials are touring Central Asia to promote its new online reservation platform for pilgrims known as Nusuk.
