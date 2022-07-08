Now promoting Mongolia: Two private enterprises

Under a new partnership, two private enterprises will jointly drive destination and product awareness on behalf of Mongolia tourism.

Trip.com Group and Tapatrip Pte. Ltd. today signed a 2-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote Mongolia as a tourism destination in the presence of Mr. Dolgion Erdenebaatar, Advisor to Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. The Prime Minister is currently on a working visit to Singapore.

The MOU was signed by Trip.com Group’s Managing Director and Vice President (International Markets) Boon Sian Chai and Tapatrip founder and chairman Batmunkh Unubukh, and witnessed by Mr. Dolgion Erdenebaatar.

