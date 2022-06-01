Now Open: Sandals® Royal Curaçao Says ‘Bon Bini’ to the Dutch Caribbean

~ First-Ever ‘Island Inclusive’ Dining Program, Complimentary MINI Coopers and other Sandals Firsts, Mark the Brand’s Arrival into Curaçao ~

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announces the opening of its 16th Sandals Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, welcoming its first guests today and marking the Luxury Included® resort company’s debut in the Dutch Caribbean. Reinventing how travelers experience this soulful part of the region, Sandals Royal Curaçao sets in motion entirely new and innovative ways to experience the charming Caribbean island via all-new Sandals ‘Firsts’ while reinforcing the company’s island-first approach to tourism and its impact on the local ecosystem.

Sunset Aerial Views of the All-New Sandals Royal Curaçao

“Our vision for the Sandals Royal Curaçao experience was inspired just as much by the island’s natural beauty and colorful culture, as it was by our guests and the many ways they can engage with this amazing destination,” said Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. “This resort — a true labor of love years in the making with my father and our late founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, at the helm — is a testament to the transformative power of tourism via next-generation experiences that not only up the ante on all-inclusive vacations, but celebrate the local people, flavors and terrains every step of the way.”

A Coveted Location

Sandals Royal Curaçao is located within the exclusive, 3,000-acre Santa Barbara estate – just 15 miles from the Curaçao International Airport. Its signature, west-facing position on the southernmost part of the island authentically intertwines nature with the resort experience, while capturing one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular sunsets. Here, couples can discover the beauty and geographic diversity of Curaçao, known for its adventurous terrain, pristine beaches, limestone caves, spectacular diving sites, and vibrant capital city Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

An All-New Island, All-New ‘Sandals Firsts’

The Infinity Pool, Elevated

Located at the heart of the property, couples can bask under the sun at the brand’s first ever bi-level Dos Awa Infinity Pool, with views overlooking the Spanish Water and the rugged mountain landscape beyond. Guests can relax on poolside loungers or swim up to the bar for signature Curaçao cocktails with a view.

Dos Awa Infinity Pool at Sandals Royal Curaçao

Accommodations: Slumber in Style

Lush garden and tranquil ocean views complement impeccable island chic designimbued with the Caribbean warmth of Curaçao – creating a welcoming setting for guests, without distractions, throughout the resort’s 351 rooms and suites. From the Melemele Walkout Suites (Papiamentu for affectionate) to the Sunchi Beachfront Suites (meaning kiss), locally inspired accommodations include entirely new room categories, such as the Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows and Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows, capturing the height of luxury and overlooking private lagoons and the Curaçaon coast. Luxury amenities and furnishings range from hardwood floors to vaulted ceilings, custom crafted king-size beds, fully stocked wet bars, smart TVs and beyond – with Sandals’ Signature Butler Elite service, airport transfers and 24/7 room service for select suites.

All New Dining Concepts, Plus ‘Island Inclusive’ Dining Unlocked

On property, Sandals Royal Curaçao boasts eleven culinary concepts, including eight restaurants – seven of which are new to the brand and only available at this resort – along with three beachside gourmet food trucks and 13 bars. A sampling of all-new concepts include Aolos, home to an open-air Mediterranean dining experience; Vincent, an homage to the famous Dutch painter with a robust European fusion menu; and Toteki food truck serving up traditional Curaçao fare.

Further immersing guests in the unique flavors of the island, Sandals Royal Curaçao offers the brand’s first-ever off-site dining program, Island Inclusive, which expands its all-inclusive dining options to eight partner restaurants around the destination. Valid on seven-night minimum stays, the program is available exclusively to guests who are booked in Butler suites, as well as Sandals Select Reward Members(Diamond, Pearl, Ambassadors Club), offering one $250 USD voucher to dine out at one of the eight partner restaurants, with off-site roundtrip transportation included. The expertly curated restaurant selection varies from chic gastro-bars to international fusion restaurants to more classic establishments serving elegant cuisine paired with ocean views.

Further encouraging guests to see, taste and feel Curaçao beyond the property, top-level suites include a complimentary convertible MINI Cooper to drive around the island, creating an immersive and enriching travel experience that simultaneously drives business to local establishments.

A Commitment to Curaçao

Continuing to strengthen the transformative link between tourism and the empowerment of its local Caribbean communities, Sandals Resorts International’s philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, joined forces with the Netherlands’ AFC Ajax team to launch Future Goals – a program that turns fishing nets sourced from the ocean and recycled plastic waste into soccer goals for children. Expanding opportunities for locals through the power of youth sports, particularly the beloved game known locally as football, the landmark partnership kicks off at primary schools across Curaçao – where the program’s official launch was celebrated last month at MGR Niewindt College as students received the first set of Future Goals. The program is one of the many projects underway on the island of Curaçao for the Sandals Foundation, including beach cleanups that have helped rid the planet of over 400,000 kilograms of trash to date, and the development of a digital hiking app in partnership with IVN Tiny Forest the Netherlands to make the magic of the island’s natural resources more accessible to visitors and locals.

To learn more or book, visit https://www.sandals.com/royal-curacao/.

