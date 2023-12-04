Now! Earthquakes on Hawaii Islands and Southern California

A 5.2-strong earthquake with a depth of 16 km occurred at 5.54 pm local time or 10.54 pm EST.

Earthquakes on the Island of Hawaii are frequent, but 5.2 is very strong for Hawaii. There are no reports of damages or injuries by the quake, that was registered in the remote center of the Big Island.

Another earthquake just 10 minutes later was just felt in Southern California 1-2 miles from Fullerton. eTurboNews readers from that region reported the tremor, some were leaving their homes and restaurants.

A reader tweets: “Everyone in the restaurant is freaking out because of the earthquake.”

The California quake was registered as 3.48 strong.

This is a developing story, if updates are required, eTurboNews will publish them.