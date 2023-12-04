Safer Travel eTurboNews | eTN Hawaii Travel News Update Travel Weather USA Travel News World Travel News

Now! Earthquakes on Hawaii Islands and Southern California

Add Comment
35 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
, Now! Earthquakes on Hawaii Islands and Southern California, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

<

A 5.2-strong earthquake with a depth of 16 km occurred at 5.54 pm local time or 10.54 pm EST.

Earthquakes on the Island of Hawaii are frequent, but 5.2 is very strong for Hawaii. There are no reports of damages or injuries by the quake, that was registered in the remote center of the Big Island.

Another earthquake just 10 minutes later was just felt in Southern California 1-2 miles from Fullerton. eTurboNews readers from that region reported the tremor, some were leaving their homes and restaurants.

A reader tweets: “Everyone in the restaurant is freaking out because of the earthquake.”

The California quake was registered as 3.48 strong.

This is a developing story, if updates are required, eTurboNews will publish them.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing