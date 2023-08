Norwegian Cruise Line‘s all-new Norwegian Viva cruise ship departed for its first nine-day journey through the Mediterranean.

The voyage will take guests from Venice (Trieste), Italy to Lisbon, Portugal with stops in some of Europe’s most incredible seaside destinations including Salerno, off Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast; Cannes along France’s stunning Cote d’Azur; and Ibiza, Spain in the Balearic Islands, among other destinations.