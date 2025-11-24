Northview to Transform Iconic King and Prince Resort into Luxury Georgia Oceanfront Destination

Northview Hotels & Resorts has assumed hotel and construction management for The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort following the property’s 2024 acquisition by South Street Partners. The landmark resort, the largest beachfront property in Georgia’s Golden Isles and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, first opened in 1935.

Under Northview’s direction, the resort will embark on a comprehensive renovation and repositioning aimed at elevating the guest experience while preserving its coastal heritage. Plans call for transforming the property into a premier Southeast oceanfront luxury resort and private golf club. As part of the revitalization, renowned golf course architect Beau Welling has been tapped to redesign The King and Prince Golf Club.

Set on nearly six oceanfront acres, the resort offers 190 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining options, resort-style pools, and direct beach access.