Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Investment News Norway People Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News United Kingdom USA

Norse Atlantic Airways partners with Spirit, easyJet and Norwegian

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Norse Atlantic Airways partners with Spirit, easyJet and Norwegian
Norse Atlantic Airways partners with Spirit, easyJet and Norwegian
Written by Harry Johnson

These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic

Norse Atlantic Airways is pleased to announce that from today customers looking to explore the world for less will have access to even greater choice and convenience as we launch our connectivity partnership with Spirit Airlines, easyJet and Norwegian.

The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, will provide over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at key international hubs in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Los Angeles, Oslo, London and Berlin.  

Partnering with Spirit Airlines will provide even greater choice for customers looking to travel between the US and Europe as new destinations such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Nashville and Salt Lake City become accessible via Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles. 

The partnership with easyJet will provide customers with convenient access to an extensive range of European destinations that connect with Norse’s flights from London Gatwick to New York JFK, Berlin to New York JFK and Berlin to Los Angeles.    

From Oslo, our partnership with Norwegian will allow customers to easily book flights to domestic, Scandinavian and European destinations with connections onto Norse’s services to New York JFK, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Orlando.    

“Since the launch of Norse Atlantic Airways, we have made long haul transatlantic travel available to all thanks to our affordable fares and exciting destinations. Today, customers can now explore further and connect onto the services of our partner airlines across the US and Europe. These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.   

Norse Atlantic is in talks with other airline partners who will join the booking platform soon, we look forward to announcing further agreements in due course.   

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly