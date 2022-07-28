Norse Atlantic Airways partners with Spirit, easyJet and Norwegian

These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic

Norse Atlantic Airways is pleased to announce that from today customers looking to explore the world for less will have access to even greater choice and convenience as we launch our connectivity partnership with Spirit Airlines, easyJet and Norwegian.

The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, will provide over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at key international hubs in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Los Angeles, Oslo, London and Berlin.

Partnering with Spirit Airlines will provide even greater choice for customers looking to travel between the US and Europe as new destinations such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Nashville and Salt Lake City become accessible via Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

The partnership with easyJet will provide customers with convenient access to an extensive range of European destinations that connect with Norse’s flights from London Gatwick to New York JFK, Berlin to New York JFK and Berlin to Los Angeles.

From Oslo, our partnership with Norwegian will allow customers to easily book flights to domestic, Scandinavian and European destinations with connections onto Norse’s services to New York JFK, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Orlando.

“Since the launch of Norse Atlantic Airways, we have made long haul transatlantic travel available to all thanks to our affordable fares and exciting destinations. Today, customers can now explore further and connect onto the services of our partner airlines across the US and Europe. These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic is in talks with other airline partners who will join the booking platform soon, we look forward to announcing further agreements in due course.