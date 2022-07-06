Nonstop San José to Charlotte flights on American Airlines resume

Flights are timed for Bay Area travelers to make connections on to winter destinations in Florida, Caribbean and Central America

American Airlines has announced that it is planning to resume daily, nonstop flights between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and its hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) starting October 6, 2022.

“Thanks to our partners at American, we’re pleased to add Charlotte back to our nonstop route map,” said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation. “At a time when operational challenges have forced airlines mostly to trim rather than expand their schedules, it’s great to see American convey its confidence in the Silicon Valley market by resuming this transcontinental route.”



American Airlines‘ San José-Charlotte flights are conveniently timed for Bay Area travelers to make connections on to popular winter destinations across Florida, the Caribbean and Central America.



“We are excited to launch new service between San José and Charlotte this fall, complementing existing service to Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Phoenix,” said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “This new route will better connect customers whose travel plans include San José, by allowing for even more one-stop connections throughout American’s global network.”



American plans to operate these flights with Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline last flew nonstop between SJC and North Carolina’s biggest city in 2018.

American Airlines, Inc., is a major US-based airline headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, within the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. It is the world’s largest airline when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and revenue passenger mile.

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), commonly known simply as San Jose International Airport, is a city-owned public airport in San Jose, California. It is named after San Jose native Norman Mineta, former United States Secretary of Transportation and United States Secretary of Commerce, who also served as Mayor of San Jose and as a San Jose City Councilman.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, typically referred to as Charlotte Douglas, Douglas Airport, or simply CLT, is an international airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, located roughly six miles west of the city’s central business district.

