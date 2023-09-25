Nonstop San Diego to Atlanta Flight on Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines announced its 37th nonstop destination with a new, daily service between San Diego and Atlanta that begins flying on May 16, 2024.

Alaska Airlines will offer 37 nonstop destinations next spring from San Diego to cities across the Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico, Florida and all four major islands in Hawaii.

Alaska Airlines new service will have a daytime schedule: It will depart San Diego in mid-morning and arrive in Atlanta in the late afternoon with the flight returning to San Diego in the early evening. The times also allow for connecting flights within our intra-California network.